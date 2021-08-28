Mother of missing graduate student asks for community’s support

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Authorities need your helping locating a missing student. 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University.

His mother says the last time family heard from him was on Monday. They made attempts to locate him but were unsucessful. Day also did not show up to class the past several days. On Thursday, Peru Police found Day’s car in a wooded area. Day’s family is asking for anyone with information to talk.

“You can call me. You can call his dad. You can call his siblings. You can call anybody. If you just drop him off, tell me to come pick him up. I just want my baby back. That’s all I want. I just want my baby back,” said Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day.

Day is reported to be a black male, 25 years old, 6’02”, 180 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes, with some facial hair.

Anyone who has contact with Jelani Day is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888. If anyone has information about Day, contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or Pjones@cityblm.org

You can also call Peru Police Detective Commander Dennis Hocking 223-2151 extension 2804 or Detective Brad Jones 223-2151 extension 2816.