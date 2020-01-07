Mother mourning death of 4-month-old son after father charged with murder

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man in Coles County is facing 2 charges of first degree murder for the death of his 4-month-old son, Branson Currey. The baby’s mother, 23-year-old Kayla Currey, says she is speaking out now during her time of grieving because she wants justice for Branson and his two young siblings.

It happened inside a home in the block of 600 College Street in Lerna 3 weeks ago.

Kayla Currey said she had been working overtime at her job while her husband, 21-year-old Isaac Currey, was watching over the kids.

He initially told police he had dropped the infant leading to his injuries, but a doctor later confirmed it was clear the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Kayla Currey came home to her baby already asleep, and says in no way could she ever prepare for what was to come next.

“What I thought was Branson snoring like he normally did, was him gurgling for his last breath…I didn’t think anything of it because never in my life would i have imagined [my husband] to be so cruel,” says Kayla.”

She says she called 911 after discovering the infant not breathing the next morning. He was pronounced dead around 8:15 inside the ambulance.

The father, Isaac Currey, will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on January 13 at 1 p.m.