CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother and daughter are okay after their car was swept away in a flood Thursday night.

It happened around midnight in the country northeast by Montrose. The water was moving extremely quickly. The two were able to get on top of their car when the Effingham County Dive-Rescue Team arrived on scene.

The mother and daughter are safe and okay now. Their car was not able to be pulled out of the water.