Mother brings in newborn baby for 2021

The New Year’s the start of new beginnings. That’s especially true for parents who are welcoming the latest little additions to their families today.

In Urbana, Ehlixzandrah McCallum delivered her second daughter to start the new year. She said last year presented even more challenges as a pregnant woman trying to navigate the pandemic.

She said she had to follow quarantine guidelines even stricter because she wanted to protect her baby’s health and now she’s happy she was able to deliver a healthy baby.

“I’m really hoping this year’s going to be a lot better than the last one,” MaCallum said. “Bringing something so great to the world will hopefully bring more joy, happiness and better vibes with the world”.

She said it will be a while before she brings her baby, Nalayah, around people beyond what required in a hospital visit, but she’s looking forward to a day when it’ll be safe enough to do so.