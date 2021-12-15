Mother asks school board to let homeschooled kids go to dances

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One mother is asking a school board to allow home-schooled students to go to dances.

Ginger Danner-Duncan spoke during the Blue Ridge School Board meeting. The superintendent says homeschooled students can play sports and participate in other activities, but with the pandemic, guests, which home-schooled students fall under, are not allowed to attend school dances. She says she’s hoping to change the policy and she’s had nearly 100 people sign a petition.

“Its great to homeschool, but we also love our school community and one of the great things about it is, is to have the kids from every environment interact in social activities,” Ginger Danner-Duncan said. “Sports, dances, and other things, float building committees, you know, are kiddos participated in that this year for homecoming.”

The school board says right now, only students who are enrolled can attend dances.