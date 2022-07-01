URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–A mother and son were sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and money laundering.



The government gave evidence that Jennifer Fisher helped her son, Courtney Johnson of Decatur in the conspiracy involving hundreds of pounds of marijuana. Fisher aided her son in laundering the proceeds for the expansion of their operation. This included storing marijuana throughout Decatur. Johnson was discovered to have multiple pounds of cocaine with intent to sell.



In February 2022 Fisher pled guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. In May of 2022, Johnson pled guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, and possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to sell.



Both faced 20 years of prison and a $500,000 fine. Fisher faced an additional 20 years of prison and a $1,000 fine for her involvement in the drug operation. For Johnson’s participation in the marijuana operation, he faced 40 years with a fine of 5 million, with the same penalties for the cocaine charge.



For the fines; four motor vehicles, $27,598, and other jewelry items were derived for criminal forfeiture.



Previously, Johnson was sentenced in May 2022 to 7 and half years.



“The outcome of this case is another example of cooperation between federal and local law enforcement agencies not only to disrupt an illegal drug conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris.



“This is an important victory for the American public. Not only are two criminals going to prison for their crimes, but the government has seized a significant portion of the illegal proceeds through asset forfeiture,” said Justin Campbell, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago Field Office, IRS Criminal investigation. “The role of IRS CI in narcotics investigations is to follow the money so we can financially disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations. IRS-CI is proud to provide its financial expertise as we work alongside law enforcement partners to bring criminals to justice.”



The Decatur Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US IRS-Criminal investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William J. Lynch and C. Ryan Finlen represented the government in the prosecution.