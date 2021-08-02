Mother and daughter lose trailer home to grease fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trailer home burned in Champaign after a grease fire spread.

It happened at the trailer park near East Leverett Road and County Road 1300.

Mother and daughter Marie Coon and Cindy Groom lived there.

The mother was cooking and thought she turned off the burner, but flames came up and spread throughout the home.

“It feels good to be okay but it’s like, we’re not really okay, you know?” said Cindy Groom. “It’s taken a lot for us to get somewhere.”

