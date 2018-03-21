“Most voters ever” not impressive percentage

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Gordy Hulten says the county had the most voters ever this year. More than 31,000 people voted, but the number is only 25% of registered voters.

Percentages in Champaign County over the last decade have changed drastically. In 2008, only 15% of registered voters did so. In 2016, 49% voted.

Hulten believes it depends on when voters really want their voices heard. He says he doesn’t pay attention to percentages anymore because of how easy it is to register.

This year, one of the smallest percentages was in Macon County with only 10% of registered voters turning out. More than 21% voted in Vermilion County.