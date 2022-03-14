ILLINOIS (STACKER) — Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the '60s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.

50. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,670

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#813 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #44

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607

49. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,721

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 589 (#219 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #41

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468

48. Cindy

Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,742

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#1109 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #46

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589

47. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,767

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 655 (#192 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #33

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212

46. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,812

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#213 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #51

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,366

45. Jill

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,853

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#213 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #61

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 69,144

44. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,870

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,102 (#112 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #49

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,642

43. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,979

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#1301 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #34

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322

42. Catherine

Catherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,988

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 618 (#208 most common name, -87.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #56

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 76,791

41. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning “pearl”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,466

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,170 (#104 most common name, -78.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #53

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 81,869

40. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,545

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#3152 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #39

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778

39. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,686

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#1219 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #47

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307

38. Theresa

Theresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “late summer”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,774

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#1047 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #42

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,120

37. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,819

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#1910 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #40

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119

36. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,201

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#577 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #25

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770

35. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,597

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#1416 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #38

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341

34. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,751

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#210 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #35

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789

33. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,983

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 305 (#389 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #30

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078

32. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,013

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#2320 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #31

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385

31. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,397

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#683 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483

30. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,750

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#683 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #28

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650

29. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,856

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1789 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #36

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441

28. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,053

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#604 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #29

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834

27. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,342

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#604 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #13

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218

26. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,528

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#1210 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #23

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883

25. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,579

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 592 (#217 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #22

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248

24. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,708

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 167 (#676 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #32

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967

23. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,928

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#978 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #21

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750

22. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,972

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#805 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #26

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707

21. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,061

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#2011 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #37

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291

20. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,333

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#2011 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #24

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776

19. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,441

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,509 (#13 most common name, -62.8% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897

18. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,449

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#905 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #27

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333

17. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,573

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#221 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #20

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429

16. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,963

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#1392 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #14

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948

15. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,964

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#2377 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #15

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561

14. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,062

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#730 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812

13. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,140

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#1219 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #12

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434

12. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,563

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#1561 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457

11. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,134

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#455 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #10

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606

10. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,461

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 819 (#153 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285

9. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,535

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#536 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #18

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151

8. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,279

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#637 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137

7. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,310

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#797 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412

6. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,160

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#370 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184

5. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,870

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,034 (#121 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092

4. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,373

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 261 (#458 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044

3. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,066

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#899 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661

2. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,458

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 856 (#146 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223

1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Illinois

Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 25,554

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#1036 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)

National