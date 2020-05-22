Most of Indiana to move to Phase Three of “Back on Track” plan

INDIANA (WCIA) — While Illinois will move to Phase 3 next Friday, Indiana is there as of this Friday.

At least most of the state. Stage 3 of the “Back on Track Indiana Plan” will allow businesses to be open at 75 percent capacity. Gyms and other service providers will also be able to open with restrictions in place. It will also allow for social gatherings of up to 100 people.

Governor Eric Holcomb said all but three counties are getting to reopen some things. Those counties are Marion, Cass and Lake.