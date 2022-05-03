NOKOMIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Aumann Auctions recently sold a 1913 Case 30-60 for $1,470,000.

Officials said this makes it not only the most expensive antique tractor ever sold, but the most expensive tractor ever sold. The 1913 Case 30-60 was sold to an undisclosed bidder on April 21 during Aumann Auctions’ annual Pre-30 online auction.

“The 1913 Case 30-60 is one of only five knowns of the original 500 built to still exist, and the first model of gasoline tractor built by the J. I. Case Company,” said auctioneer Kurt Aumann. “The other four are tied up in private and museum collections, and this one will be carefully delivered to a private collection in the Northeast.”

The previous record for the most expensive antique tractor sold was a 1910 Marshall Colonial Class C Tractor for $535,000, which was sold in April 2019 by Aumann Auctions.

“Scarcity and demand drive prices for these antique tractors,” said Aumann. “Then there is the historical significance of the tractor being the first model of gasoline tractor Case built.”

Now known as CASE IH, the J. I. Case Company founded in 1842 originally started by building threshing machines before becoming a leader in steam power. In 1910, Case released their first gas tractor, The Case 60. In 1913, this tractor would have cost around $2,500 and today it would cost nearly $72,000 when adjusted for inflation.

The Pre-’30 Auction was started in 2017 by Aumann Vintage Power. According to officials, Kurt Aumann, auctioneer and owner of Aumann Auctions Inc., saw the need for a stand-alone event for collectors to showcase, buy and sell early pieces from the agricultural past.

Since 1962, Aumann Auctions has provided auction services for sellers across the country and internationally. They conduct over 200 live and online auctions a year, including antique tractors & memorabilia, farm toys, farmland, real estate, business liquidation and personal property and estates.

Watch a video of the tractor HERE.