Most Carle COVID hospitalizations among unvaccinated

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Most new patients recovering from COVID-19 at Carle Health facilities are unvaccinated.

Their information shows all but one ICU patient are unvaccinated against the virus. About two-thirds of patients recovering from COVID-19 in other units also don’t have their shots.

Doctors say they want to remind everyone that vaccines will help keep people out of the hospital.

“We’re being overwhelmed by COVID patients,” Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s Chief Quality Officer said. “And while we’re able to make room for them, it’s a lot of pressure on our staff and our system. So, being vaccinated and protecting yourself would be the best thing you can do.”

Dr. Healy said people are getting sick faster with the Omicron variant, but vaccinated patients are released earlier. And – people who are boosted recover the best.