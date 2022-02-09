URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The mastermind of an attempt to set the Champaign Women’s Health Practice on fire has pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

In federal court, Emily Claire Hari, formerly known as Michael Hari, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hari, who lived in Clarence at the time of the crime, was the founder and leader of an anti-government militia group called the Patriot Freedom Fighters, later nicknamed the “White Rabbits.” In 2017, Hari and several other conspirators began engaging in repeated acts of criminal violence and obtained incendiary materials and automatic weapons.

Among their crimes was a firebombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minn. on Aug. 5, 2017. Hari was previously sentenced to 53 years in prison for that crime.

Three months after the mosque bombing, Hari and co-conspirators Michael McWhorter, Joe Morris and Wesley Johnson traveled to the Women’s Health Center and threw a pipe bomb into the building through a broken window. The bomb, which was meant to set the building on fire, failed to detonate.

Hari and her fellow conspirators committed several more crimes over the next few months that included armed robbery of several Walmart stores throughout Illinois, extorting Canadian National Railway by threatening to sabotage railroad tracks and attempting to frame a Clarence resident whom Hari had allegedly assaulted months earlier, which Hari faced criminal charges for. The latter two crimes involved explosive devices.

Hari and her co-conspirators were eventually caught and their weapons were seized.

Hari remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing in the Central District of Illinois. She faces five to 20 years in prison for the attempted arson of the Women’s health practice, a maximum of 20 years for conspiracy to interfere with commerce and a maximum of ten years for the gun charges.