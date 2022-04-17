CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It just got more expensive to buy a new home. Mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been in over a decade.

One Champaign lender said he’s never seen such a rapid increase. At the beginning of the year, rates were around 3%. Now, they’ve reached 5%.

While the spike has killed some buying power, he said prospective homeowners have options if they’re still in the market.

“They can buy now and get locked in. At least you’re locked into that rate because houses normally always appreciate. We’re pretty stable here in Champaign. We’re going to appreciate,” Molitor Financial Group Vice President of Lending Adam Hodge said.

If rates continue to go up, he said buyers may want to “lock and shop.” They can lock the current rate while shopping, and potentially avoid the next increase.