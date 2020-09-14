Morrisonville Schools informs families of positive COVID-19 test

MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Morrisonville School District officials said a member of their school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Dave Meister said the district sent a message to families on Sunday regarding the positive test. “All students and faculty impacted have or will be notified by the Christian County Health Department about quarantine and exclusion from school.” He continued to say classrooms and buses have been thoroughly sanitized.

Meister stated if you did not receive a call from the Christian County Health Department, your child is okay to return to school on Tuesday. “The schools encourage families to wear masks, wash your hands regularly, and social distance.”