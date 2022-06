HERRICK, Ill. (WCIA) — Herrick’s mayor said the town needs to conserve water after power to the tower went out Friday.

Mayor Debbie Heiman Allen said a tree fell during morning storms, knocking out the tower’s power. Without power, officials cannot indicate water levels in the tower. Now, Ameren is working on getting the power back on.

Those who live in town are asked to conserve their water. The mayor was not sure how long this measure is necessary.