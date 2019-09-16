Morning Rush

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two area men face charges after a traffic stop. It happened at 1st Avenue and Penn Street. 20-year old Andrew Barber and 22-year old Kodi Gonzalez were taken into custody on charges of unlawful use of a firearm.

Police say they found cannabis and the weapon inside the vehicle being driven by Gonzalez. He was also charged with possession of cannabis and cited for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.