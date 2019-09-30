Morning Rush 9/30/19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are investigating three retail thefts. A man driving a maroon vehicle pumped gas without paying at the Mach 1 station, in the 900-block of Bloomington Road, in Champaign, on July 7, 16 and 20. The total retail theft is more than $100.

The suspect is male, white, 20 - 35 years old, with short hair and a thin beard. Surveillance images show him wearing a white shirt & orange shorts, a white shirt with dark pants and a black shirt with unknown pants during the thefts.