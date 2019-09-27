Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Morning Rush 9/27/19
Top Stories
Forecast First 9/27/19
Liquor thief returns w/knife
Benefit for fellow officer
Home destroyed by fire
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Eddie Johnson on Illini HOF: “You work for the opportunity to get awards”
Top Stories
Illini women’s basketball opens practice with ‘higher expectations’
Top Stories
Paxton-Buckley-Loda football manager gets the surprise of a lifetime
Wilson wins Athlete of the Week
Former St. Teresa standout Jacardia Wright returns to see Bulldogs
Illini volleyball’s Hinton ready for first Top 5 match
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Home destroyed by fire
Morning Rush 9/27/19
News
Posted:
Sep 27, 2019 / 07:21 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 07:17 AM CDT
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER
Fill out my
online form
.