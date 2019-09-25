Morning Rush 9/25/19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- The police department and a local business are working to keep kids safe. Next month, the owner of Decatur Jewelry and Pawn will pass out gun safety locks at the police department for free. All gun owners are encouraged to pick up one while they last.

Authorities say it's a violation of state law to store or leave a firearm if the person knows or has reason to believe a minor under 14-years old could gain access to the weapon. A firearm must be secured by device or mechanism to make it temporarily inoperable.