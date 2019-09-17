Morning Rush

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The Illinois Department of Agriculture is highlighting emerging issues throughout the week of September 15 - 21. The third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week every year since 1944.

In Illinois, Governor Pritzker has declared this year’s theme as Shift Farm Safety into High Gear. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the agriculture sector is the most dangerous in America, with roughly 581 fatalities every year.