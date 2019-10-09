Morning Rush 10/9/19

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- First responders will be hard at work perfecting their training next week. F&S, the Division of Public Safety and the Champaign Fire Department will conduct a spill containment exercise by simulating a large oil spill.

During the event, dye will be put in storm drains near the UI's oil storage tanks on South Oak Street. The dye will travel south to the Embarras River watershed. The annual exercise is required by the US EPA and satisfies requirements of the Abbott Power Plant's Facility Response Plan.