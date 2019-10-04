Morning Rush 10/4/19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Civil Rights activist and author will discuss his work and sign copies of his books at an event next week. Thomas Armstrong penned Autobiography of a Freedom Rider: My Life as a Foot Soldier for Civil Rights, with New York-based journalist Natalie Bell.

As a student at the historically-black Tougaloo College from 1959 - 1963, Armstrong joined colleagues and faculty members who launched early protests for voting rights and public accommodations. The demonstrations were led by NAACP leaders, including the late Medgar Evers, as well as ordinary men and woman.