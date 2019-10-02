Morning Rush 10/2/19

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) -- One man was killed in an accident Tuesday. It happened about 4 pm, on I-70 at milepost 80.

Authorities say 43-year old Theoplus Coleman, of Urbana, was killed when his car hit the back of a semi-tractor trailer truck. The semi was stopped due to a previous crash. ISP says Coleman failed to reduce speed prior to the accident.