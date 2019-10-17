Morning Rush 10/17/19

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- UIUC's commitment to a bike-friendly environment has paid off with a new designation from the League of American Bicyclists.

It's been named a Silver Bicycle Friendly University (BFU). It's one of more than 200 colleges and universities recognized nationally and one of 94 with silver-level or better status. The UIUC campus has maintained a bronze-level BFU since 2011.