Morning Rush 10/14/19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- This week's Wanted Subject is Brandon Friend. He's wanted on $35,000 for failure to appear criminal trespass and a probation violation for obstructing justice. Friend is male, black, 26-years old, 5'10", 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 3703 Briar Lane, Hazel Crest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.