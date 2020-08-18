Morning Rounds: Annual Checkups with Christie Clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in good health rarely need medications or need to see a specialist.

So it’s probably natural that most folks give little thought to selecting a primary care physician.

At some point, though, everyone is going to feel under the weather, which might call for a medical opinion.

Dr. Dawn Brunner with Christie Clinic joined WCIA for our Morning Rounds spot Tuesday to discuss when it’s a good time for a primary care physician to step in.

Health officials say the relationship you build with your primary care doctor is one of the most important you’ll ever have.

