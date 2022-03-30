URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A new study says the amount of trees in your neighborhood could impact your health, and the amount you pay for medical expenses.

The U of I studied 5 million Americans over 13 years.

They found people in neighborhoods with less tree coverage have worse health and pay more in medical bills than neighborhoods that are greener.

The research says planting trees can be an easy and cost effective way to keep people healthier.

“Nature’s really not an amenity. It’s not just beautification, it’s right up there with fire and police. It’s about people being healthy and functioning. And in a way, I would say it’s a public health measure.”

Researches said there is also a link to low-income communities and inadequate tree coverage. They said that means people who already have trouble paying for health care could be worse off because of the amount of green they’re surrounded by.

If you want to read more about the study, you can find it here.