CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are booths lined up all the way down the hallway. They have a variety of things to do for both adults and kids. The boy’s basketball state finals started today – and this year is special for the Champaign-Urbana community. It’s been 25 years since the state finals have been to the state farm center.

They have a variety of things to do for both adults and kids.

Tyler Pfaff said, “It was pretty cool coming in here, to begin with walking in here and how loud it was”

High school basketball fans from all over the state are in Champaign to watch basketball, but the state farm center had more to offer than just that for fans.

Crew said, “If you want to do something else other than watch if you can do that.”

Illini e-sports had a virtual reality video-gaming center for fans to try, and it wasn’t far from the kid’s zone that had face painting, button-making, and other crafts.

Lisa Risley said, “It’s great that they have a kids zone. They can experience a little bit of basketball themselves. The facilitates are awesome.”

Some groups like visit champaign county have booths with creative things to enjoy.

Terri Reifsteck with visit champaign county said, “We are doing a fun interactive activity for the fans here. We’re asking them to write a motivational message to their team or their player then they have a little coordinate on the back of the posted note then they put it on our wall here.”

Even the people who are there for work enjoy the experience.

Chandler Piekarski said, “Just seeing these kids perform. You know one of the last few schools in the state. These guys are all working towards cementing a legacy worth their school their towns. Just trying to fulfill their success throughout the season.”