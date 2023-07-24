URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Brewery in Urbana was serving up something extra with their beer on Sunday when the University of Illinois Graduate Student Association presented Science on Tap.

Who says you can’t learn anything while drinking beer?

Molecular and cellular biology Ph.D. candidate Andrew Riley showed a small crowd of ale enthusiasts how beer and science are a perfect pairing. People were able to learn about the history of humans’ relationship with beer while enjoying one.

This is the first time Riley has spoken to bargoers about how our bodies convert beer to energy. He said he’s used to presenting to academics, which can be a bit bland, so he wanted to spice it up for Riggs’ patrons.

“I don’t want to bore people,” Riley said. “I want this to be fun, you know? I want people to walk away learning some fun facts, just having a good time. So, that’s sort of the mindset that I tried to have as I went into preparing the presentation.”

Some of those fun facts: beer was created by the Sumerians over 3,000 years ago, and human bodies most likely evolved to metabolize beer and alcohol as a way to create an extra energy source for survival.

Riley said the idea for Science on Tap came from one of his favorite classes as an undergrad. History and Chemistry of Beer 101 was where he got his first taste of brews and biology.