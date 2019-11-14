More than 80 dogs taken from home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after more than 80 dogs were found in a home in the 1300 block of West Springfield Avenue. Investigators said they got a tip about the house and decided to get a search warrant to look into the home.

What they found there was approximately 85 dogs. Those dogs were all living in what animal control leaders described as “unsanitary” and “poor” living conditions. Several neighbors who said they didn’t know anything about the dogs, but they it was a terrible thing to keep so many dogs in one home.

County Executive Darlene Kloeppel says about 20 of the dogs are expected to transferred to the humane society some time this week. Animal control leaders say that four is the appropriate number for the amount of animals that should be in one household.

Here is video of some of the dogs in the shelter from Thursday afternoon.