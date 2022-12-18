URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some.

More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full to the brim with toys.

Toys for Tots organizer Ceasar Perez says the guilt that he faced on Friday has been replaced with support from the community.

“It’ll be just enough to be able to say this is your opportunity to be able to give and show those people that stole these toys,” said Perez. “They didn’t win, and they’re evil. In their selfishness when they took from those kids, all this good came out of it.”

Toys donated through Toys for Tots will be distributed through the Salvation Army.

The last day for sign-up and pick-up will be on Tuesday.