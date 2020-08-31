More than 400 people isolating from COVID-19 in county

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County public health officials say they’ve confirmed 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since Sunday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases overall to 1,822. County spokesperson Jeff Wilhite said in a release that if you’re tracking numbers and expect that total to be three persons higher, those cases are no longer be counted.

Three previously-recorded cases of confirmed COVID-19 are no longer in the totals since they “have been transferred out of Sangamon County.”

Four hundred and forty-six people are currently in isolation from the virus; 21 people remain hospitalized.

More than 1,300 people are considered “recovered,” public health officials reported.

