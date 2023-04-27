SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands are competing for the few new conditional adult use marijuana dispensary licenses.

According to a release from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, 2,963 applications have been accepted for the upcoming lottery. Only 55 applications will be accepted.

“Our simplified online application process increased the accessibility for individuals of all backgrounds and from all over Illinois to have the opportunity to write the next chapter of the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. said. “As part of the Pritzker Administration, we are committed to ensuring Illinois’ cannabis industry continues to set the gold standard for social equity and that it continues to flourish to create additional resources for communities and individuals across the state.”

The licenses are divided among the 17 Bureau of Labor Statistics region.

For Central Illinois, 18 businesses are in the lottery for the Champaign-Urbana dispensary license. Thirteen applications have been filed for the next Springfield dispensary license and five applications are in the lottery for the one Decatur license.

After the lottery, selected applicants will have 45 days to prove they meet the social equity eligibility criteria.

The lottery will happen in early- to mid-May.

To learn more about the lottery you can visit the IDFPR’s website.