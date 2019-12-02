More than 1300 without power

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Over 1,300 customers are without power from South of I-72 and East of I-55 to Lake Springfield.

Crews are working in the area to find out what caused the outage.

They plan to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible.

Customers can view and track their electric service status from the outage map at CWLP.com at https://outagemap.cwlp.com/.

More information and updates on outage status will be posted on the CWLP Facebook and Twitter pages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP, www.twitter.com/CWLP_.