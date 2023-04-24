SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 100 pounds of unwanted medications were turned over to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office this year.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announced in a release that between the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, 110.5 pounds of medications were collected in the county. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has been collecting unwanted medications for several months, while the Sangamon County Department of Public Health participated in National Drug Takeback Day.

National Drug Takeback Day was Saturday. Law enforcement officials across the nation collected medications to be safely disposed of.

Experts say disposing unwanted and unneeded medication through a drug takeback program is the most environmentally friendly way to dispose drugs, as well as prevents people from misusing prescriptions.