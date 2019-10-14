More swastikas found on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I student reported that someone had drawn a swastika inside an elevator.

According to police, it happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning at Weston Hall.

Then a couple hours later, an U of I employee reported that someone drew a swastika in pencil on a study table.

It happened around 12 p.m. Friday afternoon at the ACES Library.

Police say it is unknown when both of these incidents occurred.

This comes after two other incidents of swastikas being found on campus last week.

University leaders are investigating after a student-worker gave a presentation at a housing meeting with anti-Semitic content.

Chancellor Robert Jones issued an apology to the entire campus last Wednesday for the incidents: