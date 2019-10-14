More swastikas found on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I student reported that someone had drawn a swastika inside an elevator.
According to police, it happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning at Weston Hall.
Then a couple hours later, an U of I employee reported that someone drew a swastika in pencil on a study table.
It happened around 12 p.m. Friday afternoon at the ACES Library.
Police say it is unknown when both of these incidents occurred.
This comes after two other incidents of swastikas being found on campus last week.
University leaders are investigating after a student-worker gave a presentation at a housing meeting with anti-Semitic content.
Chancellor Robert Jones issued an apology to the entire campus last Wednesday for the incidents:
I apologize to all of our students and to our community. This university promises an experience that prepares students to live, work and lead in a multicultural, diverse and international society. We did not live up to our obligations in this case. We are taking immediate action to ensure that, going forward, our programs and initiatives position our students for success.
Those actions include:
The Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs has initiated an immediate, full review of the hiring, training and professional oversight and management processes of our Resident Advisors and Multicultural Advocates.
We are instituting anti-Semitism training for all full-time Housing staff, Resident Advisors and Multicultural Advocates. This training will be in place by the end of this semester.
We will commission an external review of our University Housing multicultural educational programs to help us identify and to implement best practices based on leading national peers.
I want to assure all of our students, staff, faculty, and community that we are fully conscious of the seriousness of incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, bias, and prejudice on this university. We will continue to track, investigate and address incidents swiftly.
The work of creating an inclusive environment is everyone’s responsibility. I am committed to continuing to work with faculty, students and staff to create a positive climate.”