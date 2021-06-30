More sump pumps being sold this year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the rain, people are looking for sump pumps to help get water out of their homes.

Management at Champaign Do it Best Hardware say they’re selling more of them than in previous years.

Usually they fly off shelves at the start of spring but the store is seeing more sales now.

“So we’ve had a big influx selling sump pumps as of now just with all the rain the last few weeks,” said Tayler Neumann, a manager at Champaign Do it Best Hardware. “Peoples’ are either going out or being you know, just the end of their life or they need a back-up. They’ve had so much water that they need a second sump pump.”

People are also buying more fans to dry things out.