SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – No one likes waiting in line at a DMV. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said streamlining the process is a top priority for his office.

In order to do that, he is asking you to make a reservation, instead of waiting in line.

More Secretary of State facilities will switch to appointment only.

It wouldn’t be for all services. People would need one to renew a license and an ID card, to get a REAL ID and for driving exams.

People would still be able to walk in if they need to renew their license plate stickers or for any other vehicle-related transactions.

“The beauty of appointments is it decreases the foot traffic at our DMVs, allows people to come in and out,” Giannoulias, said. “Not only does it help those folks who want to come into our facility, it actually helps our employees because they know so and so is coming at 1:30 on Tuesday, they’re prepared for this individual.”

One customer at a facility in Springfield believes appointments can be helpful.

“I like them but then sometimes it can take too long and I feel like they need a better system going about appointments and stuff and trying to make it quick,” Jack Ozyurt said.

If you do show up without an appointment, the Secretary of State’s office said facilities will make sure people get the help they need, and there will still be normal, walk-in facilities, too.

Some facilities across Central Illinois are already appointment only. That includes ones in Springfield, Champaign, Bloomington and Peoria.