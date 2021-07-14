More schools announcing COVID-19 protocol for the new year

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – We’re hearing from more schools about COVID-19 mitigation plans for the new year. We’ve told you how schools are still working on their rules.

Danville school district sent guidance to parents Wednesday. Like many other schools, they are going off what the State Department of Public Health and Board of Education recommend.

Letter from Danville school district on COVID-19 mitigations for the new year.

Students in the district will go to school 5 days a week. They will have a minimum of 3 feet social distancing. Masks will be required inside for anyone not vaccinated, but on places like the bus, masks must be worn by everyone vaccinated or not.

Online learning will be available for students who are not eligible for the vaccine or for anyone who has to be quarantined.

Dr. Alicia Geddis is the Superintendent of the school. She said the states’ guidance is “clear as mud.” So, they’re trying to make the best decisions for their district, while also keeping with state guidance.



“All superintendents and all school boards we want our kids in front of us, all day under normal and regular conditions. That’s what we ultimately want,” Geddis said.

They also touched on extracurricular activities, like sports. The guidance said extracurriculars will take place outside when possible. It said close contacts sports like football, wrestling and hockey have a higher chance of being a close contact, and it said more guidance will come out before the start of each extracurricular.

Geddis said they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. She said she wants to do what’s right for her school, students and families, but they have to follow what the state is saying, even if it’s confusing.

“We want all of our students back under normal and regular conditions. It’s what we want, it’s what is best for students, but understand that for the school district, we are caught trying to do what’s right, keep everyone safe, and make everyone happy. Unfortunately, the guidance is clear as mud,” she said.

They didn’t have a lot of time to make decisions. The guidance came out on Friday. They start school in 8 days.