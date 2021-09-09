More school employees needed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Kids returned to the classroom at Champaign Schools about three weeks ago, but the district has a lot of positions to fill.

“The speed of our bus service is not where it is supposed to be. Some of our after school programming we have had to have caps on our enrollment,” said Ken Kleber, Champaign Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

Right now there’s about 200 vacancies. For some of those positions, such as substitute teachers, they are constantly looking for applicants throughout the year. They want to fill others right away.

“We’d love to have more bus drivers. Nurses would be great, teacher aides, food service, Kids Plus. Those are probably our biggest need right now,” said Kleber.

The Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources says they have a few more openings than in the past.

“We have never not had a position for a bus driver. There’s just always a need for drivers and teacher aides and food service. It’s a little higher than normal in some of these areas, but it’s always a need,” said Kleber.

There’s a few reasons they think they are having a hard time filling the roles.

“Certainly the pandemic has been a challenge. There is some different unemployment rules and honestly working in schools is hard work,” said Kleber.

They say the vacancies are not directly tied to concerns of safety on campus, but it is putting more pressure on staff. Some are working longer hours to make sure sure students are taken care of this year.

The district says if you’re interested in working for them, apply online. They have full-time and part-time positions open.