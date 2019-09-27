More school bus concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – People are talking about champaign school buses, again. It’s after someone posted this picture on facebook of a school bus crossed over the yellow line and driving on the wrong side of the road. He says not only did the bus drive on the wrong side of the road. Before that, it ran a stop sign.

It all happened near the intersection of State Street and Hessel Road. We’ve reached out to the champaign school district. They said: “a bus had to go around a car that was parked illegally. “

This is one of two bus-related problems the district handled this week. The first was brought up after students were pictured sitting on the floor of a crowded bus headed to a field trip. But it’s possible the photo of students sitting on the floor could have been taken before the bus was in motion. Still looking into the specifics of both incidents.