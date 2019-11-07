More safety improvements at railroad crossing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – – Crews will begin working on safety improvements at a railroad crossing where a teen was hit and killed.



13-year-old Deon Jackson died in 2017, when he was hit by a train as he was riding his bike across the tracks. It happened at the crossing on North Griffin Street, which is near Garfield Park and the Boys and Girls Club of Danville.



In July, the city council approved a plan to install crossing arms and other warning signs near the tracks. The project is expected to cost nearly $99,000. It will receive federal funding through Housing and Urban Development’s federal Community Development Block grant.



The closure on North Griffin Street will extend from Mabin to Fairchild Streets. Only local traffic will be allowed north of the crossing during construction. The city anticipates it will wrap up on November 22.