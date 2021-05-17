More rental assistance announced for renters and landlords in Illinois

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available for those who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic.

A total of $1.1 billion will be given to renters and landlords to prevent evictions. An additional $400 million in rental assistance will be provided by larger municipalities. The state will also be standing up a separate program to support homeowners with $400 million in mortgage assistance. Overall, the new rental programs are expected to assist more than 120,000 households.

“The Illinois Rental Payment Program will ensure more than 120,000 household renters see relief, with more renters potentially being touched in the future, too,” said Gov. Pritzker, “Any eligible resident who rents their home, is behind on payments, and experienced financial hardship in the pandemic is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 of rental assistance paid directly to their housing provider or landlord.”

Approved applicants will receive one-time grants of up to $25,000 paid directly to their landlords to cover missed rent payments as far back as June 2020 and prepay payments through August 2021, or until the $25,000 is exhausted, whichever comes first. Applications for ILRPP will be accepted Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Interested residents can apply online at: ILRPP.IHDA.org.