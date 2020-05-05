More Rantoul Foods employees test positive for COVID-19

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) said more employees at Rantoul Foods have tested positive for coronavirus.

Health department officials said 15 more of their 700 employees were confirmed with the virus, bringing the total up to 47 as of Tuesday. CUPHD said they got the first positive test for a worker at the plant on April 25. The following Monday, health officials set infection control strategies. They said the food processing plant has maintained those guidelines ever since.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde says Rantoul Foods’ employees are being tested for symptoms. They are also making masks mandatory and implementing more cleaning measures.

Carle has tested all employees who were exposed, which is more than 200. However, the health district has requested that all 700 employees be tested. They believe that will happen this Thursday and Friday.