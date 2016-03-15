More people voting; election judges needed

VERMILION COUNTY — The election is drawing a lot of people to the polls. The county clerk says more people are voting in this year’s primary than in year’s past.

A lot of people took advantage of early voting. 600 people cast votes ahead of time. The clerk says that’s double what they usually see.

But, the clerk is running into one problem: not enough people are becoming election judges. They have a shortage and would like to train more people before the General Election.

Contact the county clerk’s office for more information.