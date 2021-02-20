More people are vaccinated today thanks to a walk-in clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle and CUPHD hosted a walk-in vaccine clinic this morning.

It happened at The Church of the Living God in Champaign.

The clinic ran on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once they reached the front of the line, patients signed up for a time slot. When it was their turn, they entered the church and got their shot. After patients received their dose, they were monitored by a nurse for about 15 minutes to make sure they didn’t have any side effects. Late this afternoon, 150 people had received a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Healthcare workers said the main goal for today’s clinic was to make the vaccine as accessible as possible. Carle Nurse Manager Kristen Farney said, “Bringing the vaccine and really healthcare in general into the community, just makes healthcare and this vaccine specifically quicker and easier for our community members to get it and it makes it safer and healthier. We’re really focusing on those community members that maybe it isn’t as easy for them to get to other vaccine clinics or they haven’t had as much availability to them.”

Carle will host another walk-in clinic at the church on March 20th. This clinic will be open for people who got their first shot today and anyone else who is eligible in Phase 1B.

Roughly 7% of Champaign County is now fully vaccinated.