More patrols added to high schools after social media threat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More patrols will be added Thursday to both Central and Centennial High Schools after a social media threat on Wednesday.

The Champaign School District sent out an email to parents after midnight issuing the update. They did not give any details regarding the threat, only that the increased patrols are ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ They also added both police and the district’s security team are still investigating.

The district is also reminding people to use the anonymous tip line ‘Securly’ to report any suspicious behavior or activity.