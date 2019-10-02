More “no’s” may be coming to marijuana sales

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you the city council went in the opposite direction of other cities in central Illinois when it comes to marijuana policy.

Decatur voted to opt out of allowing sales of recreational marijuana in city limits. We wanted to know…would neighboring towns do the same?

Maroa’s mayor, Aaron Meador, told us they’re going to bring the matter before council in November. However, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if other Macon County towns follow Decatur and Forsyth’s lead.

Regardless, it was clear from Monday’s meeting that people have very mixed feelings about it.

“What I heard back unequivocally from law enforcement was that you will never get enough money to cover the problems that this will bring. I went to health officials, ER doctors, those that work with overdose victims….patients…everyday. They said don’t do this,” said Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe.

A dissenter stood up and addressed council, saying “you all stood there just minutes ago and said the Pledge of Allegiance and pledged for freedom and justice for all, and keeping marijuana illegal is not liberty, and it is not justice.”

We also heard back from the Warrensburg mayor, Corey Maloney. He told us they’re bringing this up at their meeting Monday, and it’s possible they could vote on it then.

However, just like with Decatur, he wants to hear his community’s input first. Depending on how the meeting goes, they may bring it to a vote later.

So far, Champaign, Urbana, and Danville have moved to allow recreational marijuana sales.