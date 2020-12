A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several mobile COVID-19 testing sites are coming to central Illinois this week.

You can get tested at the Decatur Civic Center Monday through Sunday. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is holding them on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the Vermilion County Health Department will have testing on Wednesday and Thursday. All hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is free and for everyone, regardless of symptoms.